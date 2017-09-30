VIDEO: Campbell River Tidemark Theatre celebrates 30 years with local musicians

Eric Han, 11, wowed the crowd with a selection of classical music by composers Franz Haydn, edvard Grieg and Gerhard Wuensch. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

To celebrate the Tidemark’s 30th Anniversary, the society put together three days of performances. The first celebrated theatre in the community, the second music and the third dance.

Jim Creighton put together the lineup for Thursday night’s musical performance, he was also the master of ceremonies for the event and kept the crowd entertained with quotes from famous people of the past about the importance of music.

The show opened with a performance from the Campbell River Children’s Choir. Next up was performances by two young local music students Eric Han, 11, on piano and Janae Klatt, 13, on violin.

The Carihi Jazz Ensemble took to the stage next, followed by the Strathcona Big Band and their vocalist Amy Lelliot.

Singer/songwriter Doug Folkins sang some of his original songs next and last to take to the stage was local band Quadra Sound.

