Elli Hart, lead singer of Dirty Mountain, wowed the crowd in Spirit Square on Thursday evening. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Victoria’s Dirty Mountain was the latest in the River Concert series in Spirit Square last night.

The blues and rock infused country band wowed the crowd with their vocals and catchy original music.

Dirty Mountain released their first album in 2016. They are lead by Elli Hart on vocals and guitar. Gord Light picks the base and throws his voice around and Tom Salter plays the drums.

Gord Light, bass player for Dirty Mountain, also demonstrated his vocal prowess in Spirit Square on Thursday night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror