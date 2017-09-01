Vancouver’s The Boom Booms play Spirit Square in Campbell River

The Boom Booms played the last of the River Concert series in Spirit Square last night.
With Aaron Ross on lead vocals, Georgie Hart on bass, Sean Ross on keys, Tom Van Deursen on guitar and Theo Vincent on drums, the crowd was dancing.
The Boom Booms played the last of the River Concert series in Spirit Square last night.
With Aaron Ross on lead vocals, Georgie Hart on bass, Sean Ross on keys, Tom Van Deursen on guitar and Theo Vincent on drums, the crowd was dancing.
Patrols to be stepped up during Labour Day weekend
While no ban is in place, patrols will be stepped up as officials expect hot and dry conditions to continue.
Two high school students from Campbell River’s sister city, Ishikari, will study here this year
Two Kelowna men were charged, convicted and fined for killing an off-season cow moose