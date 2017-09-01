Vancouver’s The Boom Booms play Spirit Square in Campbell River

Aaron Ross, lead vocalist for the Boom Booms, had the crowd dancing in Spirit Square last night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The Boom Booms played the last of the River Concert series in Spirit Square last night.

With Aaron Ross on lead vocals, Georgie Hart on bass, Sean Ross on keys, Tom Van Deursen on guitar and Theo Vincent on drums, the crowd was dancing.

Tom Van Deursen on guitar for the Boom Booms in Spirit Square last night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror