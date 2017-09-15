Two new exhibitions open at Campbell River Art Gallery with free public reception

Everyone is welcome at the Campbell River Art Gallery Friday, September 29 at 6 p.m. for the opening of an exciting new exhibition by artists Leah Decter (Main Gallery) and Mark Igloliorte (Satellite Cases).

Decter’s work focuses on the history and contemporary conditions of settler colonialism and systems of white dominance in Canada, through a critical white settler lens. Decter is based in Winnipeg and will be traveling to Campbell River for the opening of her new exhibition, entitled wake, opening Friday Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. and to present an artist talk, Saturday September 30 at 2 p.m. Decter is a renowned artist who has presented and exhibited her work across Canada and internationally. Both the reception and the artist talk are free events that are part of B.C. Culture Days activities! Culture Days are a collaborative Canada-wide movement to raise the awareness and participation for all Canadians in the arts and cultural life of their communities.

The Campbell River Art Gallery is also delighted to present a new exhibition, Recent Kayak Sketches, by artist Mark Igloliorte, in the Satellite Cases, located in the Gallery lobby. Igloliorte is an Inuk artist, originally from Nunatsiavut Labrador, whose work focuses on painting and drawing. Both wake and Recent Kayak Sketches will remain at the Gallery until November 8.

The Campbell River Art Gallery is open from Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cutline: wake, by artist Leah Decter, will be at the Campbell River Art Gallery from September 29 until November 8.