Time to “Swing yer Partner” in Campbell River

As square dancing becomes ever more popular across the province, fall sessions begin in September and most clubs in the province offer two free introductory square dance classes at this time.

In Campell River, the Ripple Rockets Square Dance Club is offering the first two lessons free on Monday Sept. 11 and Sept. 18 from 7 – 9 p.m. at the Eagles Hall, 1999 – 14th Ave.

The benefits of square dancing are huge! Get a mental and physical work out while making new friends and having fun. It is a low-impact exercise which improves muscle tone, bone density, balance, coordination, memory skills and reduces stress. Exercise doesn’t feel like exercise when it it’s done on the dance floor.

The music for square dancing has changed over the years. Modern square dancing is set to music ranging from pop to Broadway musical to contemporary country music, even rock. The attire has changed as well. It’s all casual wear at beginner lessons.

After that it’s up to you. Square dancing is a very social activity. Singles and couples are welcome. The dancing itself is a mixer. It is a great way to make new friends in a healthy social environment. Contact Joan Sell at 250-287-3959 for more information.