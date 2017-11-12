The Vancouver Island Symphony teams up with Festive Brass to play Reindeer Games this December!

Merriness, magic, and a dash of madness are on the musical menu for Vancouver Island Symphony’s Reindeer Games with guest artist, Festive Brass.

With a name like Reindeer Games, you know it will be fun!

Vancouver Island Symphony’s Principal trumpeter Stevan Paranosic leads The Festive Brass, which features accomplished Victoria musicians Robert Fraser, Bruce Hurn, and Nick La Riviere. The melding of their classical and jazz talents is magical especially when they are doing what they love most – improvising! They playfully boast that they can play almost any Christmas tune upon request, and will tell you, “If we don’t know it, we’ll fake it.” And you’ll love it.

A crowd-pleasing favourite at Butchart Gardens during the Christmas season, Festive Brass has been showcasing their talents since 1998. They have performed with the Vancouver Island Symphony twice before and are so popular they have been asked back. You will hear wonderful holiday pieces like: God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Carol of the Drum, A la Media Noché, Silent Night, Deck the Hall, We Wish You a Merry Christmas and more festive favourites! This is Christmas, Vancouver Island Symphony Style!

The entire program appeals to all generations, and with costume changes, lighting and other stage effects, the show fabulously festive. Add in a rousing, carol sing-a-long for the entire audience and this is a performance you won’t want to miss.

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, What’s On Digest and Coast Discovery Inn, the Tidemark Theatre presents, Reindeer Games at the Tidemark Theatre on Dec. 3. Tickets are $32 for Members and $37 for Non-Members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com OR 287.PINK!

