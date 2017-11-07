Strathcona Big Band steps out in Campbell River

The Strathcona Big Band took to the stage after the short intermission performed ‘Sing, Sing, Sing’, ‘When I Fall in Love’, ‘Orange Coloured Sky’ and ‘Wind Machine’ with vocalist Amy Lelliott. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The Strathcona Big Band will be taking to the stage at the River City Players Theatre for the first time on Thursday Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

A regular favorite at the Coachman and the Avalanche Bar in Courtenay, the Strathcona Big Band is Campbell River’s very own jazz, swing, big band.

Primarily comprised of local musicians the 17 piece ensemble performs high energy, professionally presented selections of music ranging from Miller to Miles; In the Mood to All Blues and beyond.

In addition to fabulous solos performed by various members of the band and backed by a solid hard charging rhythm section, Amy Lelliot’s gorgeous vocals round out the performance.

This will be the band’s first foray into a formal performance at a theatre. Don’t let that fool you though, this fun energetic group will have your fingers and toes tapping!

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for Students and Seniors.

Tickets are available at The Music Plant, the Tidemark Box Office and on line at tidemarktheatre.com.

Some tickets will be available at the door but seating is limited so avoid disappointment and don’t delay getting your tickets.