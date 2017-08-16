Smooth operators come to Campbell River pub

Ralph Barrat and Rick Husband will take you back this weekend (Aug. 20) during the Royal Coachman’s Sunday jazz session.

For the past several years, Barrat has been making a name for himself singing and playing jazz up and down the Island, Vancouver and abroad, crooning with many jazz bands from small to big, as well as performing and singing behind a piano.

Barrat loves to play and sing, following the stylings of great piano vocalists Nat King Cole, Diana Krall, Harry Connick Jr., Mose Allison and others. As always, you’ll hear classic Sinatra favourites, lots of Duke, accompanied by his own sensitive, rhythmic keyboard (piano, organ, vibes).

Barrat is currently featured with Ralph Barrat and The Sharp Seven, The Marty Steele Trio, Tom Vickery and Friends, Anela and The Experimenters, and many other projects.

Husband plays guitar with harmonic insight and strong rhythmic command. His fidelity to the feel of each tune shapes the arrangements beautifully. He brings a wealth of musical experience, having performed for many years in mainstream and traditional jazz groups as well as big bands, in Victoria and the Comox Valley.

Husband is currently featured with Indigo Jazz, the Jenn Forsland Group, Sympatico, and many other projects. He also performs in the Herb Alpert Tribute band.

Enjoy a drink or a bite with Barrat and Husband at the Royal Coachman Pub on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 4 p.m.