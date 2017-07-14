Singing together to nourish the soul and re-enchant the world with song on Quadra Island

Join in a weekend of group singing Aug. 11-13 with West Coast composer and song leader Laurence Cole, from Port Townsend, Washington.

Cole writes easy-to-learn songs, chants and rounds with rich rhythms and harmonies, and gathers such songs from other times and traditions. He is known to quickly transform any group into a joyous “insta-choir”, sharing the deep pleasure of co-creating lustrous tapestries of beauty and meaning together, using only what we came in with: our hearts, our voices, our bodies, our spirit, our love.

Nearly every culture throughout human history has made use of group singing as perhaps the most primal “technology of belonging.” Cole has had a life-long passion to discover the strings of connection in deep, sustainable community, and in that search has found the particular pleasure that arises when folks come together to craft multi-layered songs.

Sometimes people find holding a part is difficult without your partners, but as you form a cluster of mutual support with others, it’s much easier.

Then when you join with other such clusters holding their parts, you all become a partnership.

And we all know that a ship is a vessel that takes us to places we couldn’t get to on our own. Laurence loves inviting folks on a journey of deep connection and joy.

Tickets:

n Full weekend (Fri. – Sun.) $100 – $125;

n Friday evening only: $20 – $25;

n Saturday only: $50 – $75;

n Sunday only $35 – $50

Activities include:

n Song Circles led by Laurence Cole

n Early morning yoga with Kate Alexandra

n Drumming Workshop with Claudia Raaen

n Didgeridoo Sound Vibrational Healing Circle with Zach Sukuweh

Accommodation: There is limited space on site for tents and campers or there are a multitude of B&B’s available on Quadra Island. Check the Quadra Island Accommodation website.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

If you are interested in reserving a space, contact Mary@singforpurejoy@gmail.com or Barbara at joyofretirement@gmail.com