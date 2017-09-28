Sam Lennox in concert at the Heritage Hall, Sayward

On Sunday Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society presents Sam Lennox In Concert at the Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Road.

Sam Lennox has been here on the Island for 28 years but his roots reach back to the English-Scottish border region.

The first musical performance Lennox had was singing some local folk songs for a free pint at the local pub. He was not even legal, being 16, but, at the time, nobody seemed to care.

Now, over 40 years later, Lennox’s love of local songs has never left him. He went on to study guitar at 20, followed by flute, saxophone and penny whistle. From his beginnings as a musician, Lennox has played in many bands and as a solo act in the UK, Canada and Mexico. He reflects on his heritage through his music and a personal connection with his audience.

In concert, the audience is taken on a musical journey with selections of Lennox’s favorite songs. There are Irish jigs, airs, hornpipes, familiar tunes, both old and new, a few originals and stories from his time on the road.

The society continues to promote live acoustic music in a family-friendly atmosphere, every second Sunday evening of the month.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is an open mic, preceeding the concert, at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free. For more information, phone 250-282-0134.