Rising Canadian stars coming to Campbell River this fall

Rising stars Scott Helman and Ria Mae are coming to Campbell River’s Tidemark Theatre this fall.

Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc. recording artist Mae and Warner Music Canada’s Helman have announced via their social networks a joint national tour dubbed “Scott VS Ria.”

“Scott better be bringing his ‘A’ game,” demands Mae in making the announcement. “I’m going to mean business on this tour.”

“Fans should be prepared for a Battle Royale every night,” Helman says for his part.

Mae and Helman first met at the Calgary Juno Awards in 2016 where both celebrated first time nominations for their debut releases – Mae for her breakthrough hit “Clothes Off,” and Helman for the ubiquitous “Bungalow.”

Mae is currently enjoying radio success with her latest song “Bend” which spent four weeks on CBC’s Radio 2 Top 20 Chart and is currently the number one most added track of all formats at Canadian Radio.

Helman’s current single, “Kinda Complicated,” spent three weeks at number one on the CBC Top 20 chart and reached number two on the Hot AC chart at mainstream radio. The track, taken from his recently release major label debut, Hôtel de Ville, is currently at number 18 on the CHR chart.

Finding his musical influences in album-focused artists like Arcade Fire, Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, The Cure, Bon Iver and Paul Simon, Canadian singer-songwriter Helman debuted his full-length album, Hôtel de Ville, in May. Recorded in Toronto and produced by Tawgs Salter (Lights, Walk Off The earth, USS), the album’s first single is the irresistible pop alternative track “Kinda Complicated” which applies breezy, catchy songwriting and winking-lyricism to either a failed relationship or his own daily struggle with ADHD.

“The more that I write music the more that I feel that I’m curing myself,” Helman says. “How am I gonna be a better person and how am I gonna be a better lover? I have to figure out all those things that are knocking around in my head.”

Mae, singer-songwriter from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has had an exceptional two years, and she keeps the momentum going with “Thoughts on Fire”, the fourth single off her self-titled debut album. The song has already received over four million streams globally on Spotify.

“Thoughts on Fire” follows up the hits “Ooh Love,” “Gold” and her enormously successful debut single “Clothes Off” which hit Top 10 at HOT AC Radio, was certified Platinum in Canada, streamed over five million times on Spotify, and reached over two million views on Vevo. The single also garnered critical acclaim, and Mae was nominated for multiple awards including Single Of The Year at the 2016 JUNO Awards alongside Drake, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber, and Best New Canadian Artist at the iHeartRadio MMVAs.

Tickets for Mae and Helman’s Nov. 6 show at the Tidemark Theatre are $27 for members and youth under 19, and $32 for non-members (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Tidemark Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 and 4 p.m. or online at, tidemarktheatre.com