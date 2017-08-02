Quadra Singers sweepstakes – Get your tickets to win unique island prizes

Quadra Singers – Quadra Island’s community choir – is launching a major fundraising thanks to the gift of an extraordinary donation by island artists.

Quadra Quilters have donated a queen-size quilt valued at $1,700 to be a grand prize in a fundraising raffle for the community choir that kicks off July 29.

The mariner’s compass quilt is more than two metres square (83 inches square, or approximately 49 square feet). It features nine blocks constructed with a paper piecing technique to ensure precision. More than 1,000 triangles border these blocks, and more than 850 triangles make up the outer border.

“The donation from Quadra Quilters is generous beyond words, and we’re complementing this spectacular display of talent with a package of raffle prizes that represent unique and exceptional features of island life,” says Debbie Quigg, who heads the fundraising committee.

Only 2,000 raffle tickets will be available, for $2 each. Additional prizes include: Nimbus kayak paddle sponsored by Spirit of the West valued at $220; Half cord of seasoned firewood donated by Ford Cannon valued at $125; Case of wild sockeye salmon donated by Walcan valued at $65.

“We also want to thank our supporting sponsors, Dirty Girl Soap for selling raffle tickets at her market booth this summer, and Orca Dreams for a cash donation of $250,” says Quigg.

“Quadra Singers have been part of the island tapestry since 1990, and we’ve always worked hard to keep fees as low as possible while managing the larger costs of buying music and renting rehearsal and performance space. We have relied on Friends of Quadra Singers donations to help us stay in the black, and we hope this fundraising effort will ease the pressure on our supporters,” Quigg adds. “Funds raised will allow the choir to expand its music library, offer educational workshops and continue our bursary program to waive fees for people in need who love to sing.”

A display of the prizes will be shown in the Quadra branch of the Coast Community Credit Union beginning July 25. Tickets will be available as of July 29 directly from choir members, at the Saturday market and at tables in both the Heriot Bay and Quathiaski Cove shopping centres throughout August. Winning tickets will be drawn at 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 9,at the next Quadra Singers concert. Winners not in attendance will be contacted to pick up their prizes.