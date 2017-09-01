Quadra Island to be treated to the brilliance of the Marc Atkinson Trio

Four of Canada’s most talented and creative musicians will join forces for the first concert of the Quadra Cultural Events 2017/2018 series on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 at the Quadra Island Recreation Centre.

The Marc Atkinson Trio with special guest Cameron Wilson recently opened the Victoria International Jazz Festival and brought down the house, playing with brilliant virtuosity and synchronous improvisation and clearly enjoying the process.

The Juno nominated Marc Atkinson Trio is comprised of guitarist, composer, arranger and producer Marc Atkinson with Brett Martens, rhythm guitar and Scott White on standup bass. They have toured extensively in Britain, Europe and North America, receiving standing ovations wherever they play. The group has three successful and critically acclaimed albums to their credit. The Marc Atkinson Trio II was voted one of the top five albums in North America by Acoustic Guitar Magazine. The third album was nominated for Outstanding Album at the Western Canada Music Awards. Their recently released fourth album has been praised as the best yet.

A technical master of the guitar, Atkinson’s playing has been described as fiery and elegant, but never loses the laid-back feel that makes his music accessible to a wide audience and a joy to listen to.

Composer/arranger and virtuoso violinist Cameron Wilson is a remarkably versatile musician. Playing in concert with artists ranging from Jimmy Page and Robert Plant to Natalie Cole to Stuart McLean, he is currently a member of the classical crossover Joe Trio, Gypsy Jazz Quartet Van Django, the Hard Rubber Orchestra and Mariachi del Sol. His compositions and arrangements have been performed by symphony orchestras, ensembles and soloists across North America, and featured in several film scores. He is an in-demand session musician for recording and has appeared on numerous albums.

Tickets are available at The Music Plant in Campbell River, Impressions in Quathiaski Cove, Works of H’Art in Heriot Bay and online at Tidemark Theatre. Advance tickets are only $17 or $20 at the door.

The Quadra Recreation Society Cultural Events gratefully appreciates the financial support of the Strathcona Regional District, the BC Arts Council, the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada.