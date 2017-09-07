Over 20 years ago today, the Campbell River Community Band began to play

Did you once play in a school band?

Do you have an instrument gathering dust in a closet?

If you think you can still play, the Campbell River Community Band is looking for you.

The band is starting its fall season on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Rehearsals are held weekly in the Carihi Band Room, starting at 7:30.

The 30-member band was founded over 20 years ago by its first director, Céline Ouellette, who is still a band member. Under various directors it has continued a tradition of concerts and competitions, including the National Music Festival where the band won a gold medal in 2005.

Under the baton of Kolya Kowalchuk, the band will be preparing for a fall concert of dance music

New members of any age with some band experience are always welcome, and should contact Céline Ouellette at 923-6844 or at minous@telus.net in advance so she can prepare a folder. There is no audition, and committed players with a wide range of ability and experience enjoy playing in the band.

Band members pay a modest fee to cover rental of the band room and purchase of new music.