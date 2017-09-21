Northern Pikes coming to Campbell River in 30th Anniversary Tour

Canadian rock heroes The Northern Pikes are back with a vengeance.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic debut, the band announces a brand-new triple album, Big Blue Sky (Super-Sized), out October 6 via Universal Music Canada.

Available now for pre-order, the gold-certified album that brought the world such hit singles as, “Teenland”, “Things I Do For Money” and “Dancing In A Dance Club”, receives a super-sized treatment in a lavish triple LP format and 2 CD set + digital.

In support of the album, the band launches a full 30th anniversary cross-Canada tour, co-presented by MusicVaultz, their first since the early 2000s.

The tour comes to the Tidemark on Nov. 12 with shows on Nov. 11 in Nanaimo at the Port Theatre, Nov. 13 in Courtenay at the Sid Williams Theatre and Nov. 14 in Victoria at the McPherson Theatre.

The hit-makers behind “She Ain’t Pretty”, “Girl With A Problem” and countless more, have been a fixture for 33 years, consistently maintaining their status with a small but steady number of performances for their adoring fans.

With new music to play and a classic album to celebrate, the group – bassist Jay Semko, guitarist Bryan Potvin, drummer Don Schmid, joined by Kevin Kane from The Grapes of Wrath, following the departure of original band member Merl Bryck in 2006 – will embark on a 27-date Canadian tour in the days following album release, with details below.

The anniversary edition of Big Blue Sky (Super-Sized), is a triple album set that follows up The Northern Pikes’ previously released eight studio albums, two live albums and three ‘best-of’ albums.

Celebrating its initial debut, Big Blue Sky (Super-Sized) features the original tracks on disc one, and 10 previously unreleased songs from the demo stockpile, followed by a full-length exclusive live show from September 1986 at the legendary Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, on disc two.

If that weren’t enough, each platter in the LP version will be pressed on different coloured vinyl. The first remastered version in blue, second unreleased portion in red, and the third exclusive set of live recordings in white. The cross Canada tour starts in St. John, N.B. on Oct. 12 and finishes in Saskatoon on Nov. 25.