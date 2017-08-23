Newfoundland balladeer to swing by Campbell River

Horizon Lines, Matthew Byrne’s newest collection of traditional material, explores a unique repertoire of songs from both sides of the Atlantic and continues Byrne’s journey through his own unique musical lineage.

The Newfoundland folk musician will appear in Campbell River on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7-10 p.m. at a House Concert as part of his album release.

A guest appearance by Matthew’s dad (Joe Byrne) makes for a particularly special moment on this recording. Another highlight is an original ballad by Byrne called Adelaide, penned after discovering a fascinating family connection to a beautiful love story – “a traditional song just waiting to be written,” as he describes it. Byrne’s ever-evolving creative partnership with producer Billy Sutton shines throughout Horizon Lines​ with thoughtful interpretations of traditional songs anchored by Byrne’s polished guitar work and commanding voice. Their treatment of the repertoire shows a mutual sense of when to build (with accompaniment from Newfoundland’s finest players) and when to let a melody and story stand alone.

Matthew Byrne’s music has traveled well beyond the rugged shores of his Newfoundland home since his 2010 debut, Ballads​. Touring as both a solo artist as well as singer with The Dardanelles​, he has graced major festival stages worldwide. With his second album, Hearts & Heroes​, receiving Traditional Recording of the Year​ at the 2015 Canadian Folk Music Awards, Byrne has established himself as one of Canada’s most authentic and vital traditional voices.

Donation requested of $20/person, all ages. Reservations and pre-payment (by cash, cheque, or Interac eTransfer) required. Contact Barbara or David Denz at 250-923-6361.

For a quick listen, click here.