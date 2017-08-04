New exhibition at Campbell River Art Gallery looks at curiosity and difference

Hot Dog Car Wash examines that which is on the margins as we pass on our way to other destinations

New executive director of the Campbell River Art Gallery, Vicky Chainey Gagnon (right) chats with Corie Waugh of Quadra Island, one of the artists featured in the current exhibition entitled Hot Dog Car Wash. The exhibition opened with a meet-and-greet July 28 and runs through Sept. 6. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The first exhibition at the Campbell River Art Gallery under the direction of new executive director Vicky Chainey Gagnon opened Friday night (July 30) and marks the start of a new phase for the gallery.

Hot Dog Car Wash, as the exhibition is named, is the exporation of what it means to be – and see – the margains of society.

“It’s a very exciting contemporary art exhibition,” Chainey Gagnon says, featuring eight artists who have come together to look at the idea of “the roadside attraction.”

“What is left on the margin? What is left on the edge? What is curious? What is a found oddity? What is a personal history? And how do those things teach us about things that are different?” Chainey Gagnon says.

The idea of the show, like much contemporary art itself, Chainey Gagnon says, “is meant to bring you closer to a state of reflection about how things are a little different sometimes, and that’s okay. We have to look at those things on the edge, as well.”

Hot Dog Car Wash features the works of Quadra Island’s Corie Waugh, alomg with works by Maya Beaudry, Lucien Durey, Katie Kozak, Chandra Melting Tallow, Alicia Nauta, Amy Wong and Hoda Zarbaf.

The show runs through Sept. 6. The gallery’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Find out more about upcoming exhibitions and events at the gallery by going to crartgallery.ca or by following them on Facebook.