Mood Swing bringing all that jazz to Campbell River pub

The four-person ensemble, Mood Swing, hits the Royal Coachman for an afternoon of smooth Sunday jazz.

Another fabulous afternoon of great food and wonderful jazz is coming up at the Royal Coachman Pub as Mood Swing makes a return visit this Sunday, Aug 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Hear the smooth sounds of one of the Comox Valley’s favourite jazz quartets as you enjoy a selection of wonderful food and beverages.

Mood Swing consists of four of the smoothest jazz performers around: Mike Schwarz on a selection of saxophones, Al West on bass, Kate Morrisson providing vocals reminiscent of the great jazz vocalists of the 40’s and 50’s, and Brent Hart on piano.

A wide range of tunes for your enjoyment, from Cole Porter to the Beatles, will let you while away the hours and allow your troubles to slip away.

Be sure to get there early for the best seating.