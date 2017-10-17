Island Voices Choir returns with their annual Remembrance Day concerts

The Island Voices Chamber Choir, celebrating its 20th anniversary season, presents the first of three concerts, Voices in Remembrance: In Their Words on Nov. 11 in Courtenay and Campbell River.

The performance weaves together songs and readings fostering a reverent atmosphere in which to honour the men and women who have served our country during times of war, and contemplating our responsibility to work for the peace they fought hard to achieve.

Island Voices will share the stage with the Canadian Military Wives Choir in Courtenay and the Campbell River Children’s Choir in Campbell River. These diverse groups have a common aspiration to sing from the heart and to touch people emotionally. The musical directors, Jenn Forsland, Wendy Nixon Stothert and Jennifer Abbott have selected an evocative program of songs.

Jenn Forsland, Island Voices musical director, says of the music, “Selecting songs for a Remembrance Day program is always a thoughtful process. The program must reflect a myriad of emotions and experiences that respectfully honour the magnitude of the occasion. The repertoire acknowledges the raw emotional themes associated with war including anticipation, fear, despair, hope and ultimately peace. It is my hope that in sharing this music on Remembrance Day, the musicians and the audience are afforded a reflective, cathartic and healing experience.”

Jo-Anne Preston, founding member and former musical director of Island Voices, has assembled the readings from local sources. It has been a rewarding experience for her, peering into the lives of ordinary people as they cope with the extraordinary circumstances of war.

“As I read through letters, diaries and other source material I feel a greater connection to my community and a deeper appreciation of the personal sacrifices that were made on our behalf,” she says.

The Remembrance Day concert continues the tradition established in 2005 by the late Francis Keen, founding musical director and guiding spirit of Island Voices Chamber Choir. Her rich legacy has endured for 20 years, as they strive to sing “excellent music, excellently.”

Voices in Remembrance: In Their Words will be performed at 2 p.m. at St. George’s United Church in Courtenay and at 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Campbell River. Admission is by donation. For information call 250-898-4773 (Comox Valley) or 250-923-0303 (Campbell River). To learn more about the choir and its upcoming concerts, visit its website at www.IslandVoicesChamberChoir.bc.ca.