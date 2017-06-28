Heading to the Cod Jiggers Stomp?

What you need to know if you’re heading to Strathcona Gardens Friday night

The Strathcona Regional District (SRD) and the Fraternal Order of Eagles are gearing up for the return of the Cod Jiggers Stomp on June 30, sure to be a sold-out evening of entertainment celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday and the Campbell River Salmon Festival’s 50th anniversary.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and there are a few things ticket holders need to know before arriving at Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex.

Due to the popularity of this event, all tickets are advance sale; there will be no ticket sales at the door. This is a licensed event, so, no minors will be allowed in the venue. Parking at the facility is limited so committee organizers encourage those attending the event to look for alternative methods of transportation, including carpooling.

All guests are subject to a bag search and security check before entering the arena. Once inside the venue the following services will be available: an ATM service, a concession offering hot dogs and chips, beverages including non-alcoholic drinks and free coffee and water. Attendees will be able to purchase food and beverage tickets after admission. This is a closed event, so if you leave, you cannot come back in. There will be a gated and secured designated smoking area outside the arena.

Entertainment will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. The Fabulous Mutts and Completely Creedence, which will each perform two 50-minute sets with comic-musician Johnny Bagpipes staggered in the middle of these two bands. Tables and chairs will be set up on either side of the stage with a dance floor in centre of the arena.

“Ticket holders are thrilled about the return of this historical event which debuted at Strathcona Gardens in 1973,” said SRD’s event coordinator, Shawna Olsen. “We want this to be a memorable evening of entertainment and down-home fun with dancing to ring in Canada Day 2017.”

For more information on the event, contact Strathcona Gardens Recreation Complex at 250-287-9234. Limited tickets are available only at Strathcona Gardens for $25. Out of town guests can purchase tickets over the phone with a credit card for pick-up during admission that evening.