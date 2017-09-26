Foot-loose, roof-raising fundraiser dance for Habitat for Humanity Campbell River

Best Day Ever will provide the tunes for the Habitat for Humanity’s Dance for Humanity fundraiser Nov. 4 at the Eagles Hall.

To support their largest build project yet, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North (VIN) is bringing back the old-school community dance on Nov. 4 at the Eagles Hall.

Tickets are now on sale for Dance for Humanity, a foot-loose, roof-raising fundraising dance for those who want to rock out to live music while helping to get local families into safe, decent, and affordable homes.

Dance for Humanity will feature live music from Best Day Ever, the house band at Ted’s Bar and Grill at Mount Washington Alpine Resort. They really know how to rock a dance floor with a mix of funkafied tunes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Other highlights of the evening will include a live and silent auction, both featuring an amazing array of items and experiences up for bid donated by the community. There will also be a photo booth, with Habitat-themed props such as hard hats, and a 50/50 raffle.

All proceeds from this dance will support Habitat VIN’s current multi-phase build project. Over the next three years, they will be building 11 homes on a one-acre parcel of land on Hilchey Road in Campbell River. Two families are expected to move into the first duplex this October, and construction of the next duplex is anticipated to begin spring 2018.

Tickets for this 19+ event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased online at danceforhumanity.eventbrite.ca, or at the Campbell River Restore, 1725 B Willow Street. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fun continues until 1 a.m. The licensed bar will be run by staff from the Eagles Hall. The event is sponsored by Quality DeSigns, with 2Day FM and the Campbell River Mirror as media sponsors.

If you would like to make a donation to the silent or live auction, or have any other questions about the event, please contact Alison Liebel at alison@habitatnorthisland.com or 778-829-8425.