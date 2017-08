Almost a decade has passed since the inaugural Denman Island Studio Tour, and local artists are once again preparing to welcome visitors from throughout the region for this annual celebration of the visual arts.

Every year offers something different, as familiar favourites unveil their most recent series, and new talent will be showcases their latest work. From painting and photography, to sculpture and fabric arts, there is something for everybody.

“It is exciting to see some long-time Denman artists participating on the tour for the first time,” says Katarina Meglic, media assistant. “We also have a number of new residents – artists from the mainland – who will be opening their studios. And with established Denman Artists exhibiting their new work, it really is so different every year.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to get up close with this island lifestyle, as winding island roads, charming “downtown” village, and pastoral landscapes set the backdrop for the 17-venue tour. Artists will be on hand to answer any questions about their processes and inspiration, and demonstrations will be offered throughout the weekend.