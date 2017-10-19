Do the Monster Bash with Campbell River’s Ten Times Bigger

It’s time to start working on your Halloween costumes.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Eagles Hall will play host to the 2017 Halloween Monster Bash, featuring Ten Times Bigger (TTB).

“This is easily our favorite event of the year,” says TTB drummer Steve Ring. “The effort that people make for this dance is incredible. We see the best costumes every year. We know that there are some people out there that work on their costumes for months and that’s what makes this such a cool event.”

The Monster Bash is not a costume-mandatory dance, although there is $1,000 in cash prizes, including $500 for best costume. So if you’re coming to compete, or just to watch, or even just to let your inner zombie out on the dance floor, come for fun, and bring your I.D. because you must be 19 years old to attend.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the Music Plant, Balloons N More Party Shop in Willow Point, and at the Lounge at the Eagles Club. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the band takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. There will be safe rides home by donation to Camryn’s Cause.