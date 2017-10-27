Corb Lund will be playing the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 15.

Corb Lund brings his B.S. to Campbell River

Corb Lund comes home to tour Western Canada this fall – including Campbell River on Nov. 15 – but even diehard fans haven’t seen the JUNO Award-winning country star like this.

His “B.S. with C.L.” tour is being billed as “An Evening of Western Conversation, Songs, and Stories” and will feature Lund performing — and BSing — solo.

“Playing with my band is great, but doing solo shows is a totally different experience that allows me to be more creative and interact with the audience in a whole new way,” Lund says. “It’ll be a lot of fun, too.”

“B.S. with C.L.” will see Lund play songs, tell stories, and BS with the audience in an intimate and interactive format. The three-week tour kicks off Nov. 4 in Grande Prairie, AB, and works its way through B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba before wrapping in Cadillac, SK on Nov. 25. The string of solo dates follows Lund’s successful solo tour of Atlantic Canada earlier this year, and more recent solo shows in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Montana, and New York City.

Lund released his ninth and most recent album, Things That Can’t Be Undone, in 2015. Produced by Grammy-nominated producer Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson), the critically-acclaimed release prompted Rolling Stone to declare Lund among the “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know,” while NPR called it “a high mark of a long career.”

Sponsored by the Campbell River Mirror, What’s On Digest and Coast Discovery Inn, the Tidemark Theatre proudly presents Corb Lund’s Solo Tour at the Tidemark Theatre on Nov. 15, 2017. Tickets are $45 (+applicable taxes and fees) and can be purchased at the Box Office Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com

Previous story
Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89
Next story
Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Just Posted

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach by Vancouver Aquarium

Rescuers name the recovering animal Campbell

Society pitches proposal to Campbell River council to create more affordable housing

Many Campbell Riverites are struggling to make ends meet and are finding… Continue reading

City of Campbell River pursues funding to help protect itself from major flooding

City looking to develop solutions to threat posed by sea level rise

Campbell River Salvation Army collecting and distributing coats this November

Last year the Salvation Army collected and distributed more then 300 coats… Continue reading

Campbell River councillor urges council to ‘step up’ and create a safer community

“Tonight’s the night to make a decision and step up and create… Continue reading

VIDEO: NDP launches charm offensive with Jagmeet Singh as it kicks off leader’s tour

One of Singh’s goals is to unlock the party’s potential in suburban ridings around Toronto,Vancouver

Neighbours recount alarming discovery

Police search Silver Creek property adjacent to where car abandoned

VIDEO: Weak, emaciated sea lion rescued from Campbell River beach by Vancouver Aquarium

This week, a team from the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre… Continue reading

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Police to respond to targeted shooting in Courtenay

A 50-year-old man was shot shortly after midnight Friday in a targeted… Continue reading

Cleanup begins of abandoned Forbidden Plateau ski hill

The clean-up of the abandoned ski hill on Forbidden Plateau Road is… Continue reading

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Most Read