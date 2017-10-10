Completely Creedence to put a spell on you

Completely Creedence, a CCR tribute band, takes to the stage at the Tidemark Theatre this Saturday, Oct. 11. Photo by Thomasphotography.ca

Relive the glory days of Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) with Campbell River’s own CCR tribute band this weeekend.

Completely Creedence, a locally based tribute band, invites you to be transported back in time to an era of intense passions.

Woodstock alum Creedence Clearwater Revival ruled the late 60s and early 70s.

Their Southern Rock style encompassing roots rock, swamp rock and blues produced the hit titles Proud Mary, I Put a Spell on You, Suzie Q, Bad Moon Rising, Midnight Special, Travelin’ Band, Down On the Corner, Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Sweet Hitchhiker and many others.

Completely Creedence members Rod Campbell (drums), Lance Lapointe (bass) and Richard Spencer (guitar) also known as Mr Completely, have been recording and performing together for more than a decade, bringing the sounds of CCR to audiences far and wide.

Come join Completely Creedence this Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Tidemark Theatre for a perfect musical experience as they transport you back in time and put a spell on you.

This is an all ages show, bring your kids, grandkids and future rockers. Doors open at 7 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $32, on sale now at the Tidemark by phone, 250-287-PINK or online at tidemarktheatre.com.

For more on Completely Creedence visit, completelycreedence.com