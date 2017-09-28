Coast to Coast playing for the Comox Valley Child Development Centre

Mark your calendars for two upcoming dates that will help to raise funds in support of the Comox Valley Child Development Association.

The first is a pre-telethon fundraiser on Oct. 3, when local duo Coast To Coast will be providing a night of entertainment at the Mex Pub by donation. The second event is the 42nd annual telethon to be held at the Sid Williams Theatre on Nov. 5, where Coast to Coast will be officially presenting the concert proceeds.

Admission to the 1st Tuesday Fundraiser is by donation, and the money raised will go directly to the CVCDA, which provides individual service plans that are unique to each child accessing their services. These plans focus on setting goals for cognitive, communicative, social/emotional, physical/medical, and adaptive development.

Support groups are also available, including the Autism Parents Group, Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, and the Preemie Support Group.

“We are hoping that our 42nd Annual Telethon will be the biggest ever,” says CVCDA executive director Joanne Schroeder. “All funds go to support local children in our community. This year we will be using some of the funds towards our new Autism Centre, which will open in the fall of 2018.”

Representatives from the CVCDA will be attending the concert to provide tax receipts for qualifying donations as well as information about their programs.

Coast to Coast bio

Coast to Coast is a local duo comprising swing guitarist/songwriter Scott Lyle and local songstress Lainie Laughlin. As featured guests of the 1st Tuesday Fundraisers concert series, they will be performing a full set of music at the Mex that’s sure to bring a smile and get your toes tapping. Both Scott and Lainie are fine songwriters, and will be playing a mix of original songs as well as their favourite cover tunes.

“It’s always a treat to spend an evening enjoying their music and friendly banter,” says organizer Judy Wing.

Laughlin has starred in many musical theatre productions and her passion for music is both infectious and endearing. In addition to being half of the Coast to Coast duo, she is well known in Island music circles as a member of the trio “Stuff That Works” and in the band “5 Play.” Laughlin loves being a “Pixie Chick”, a duo with Viv Ruskin that entertains the Comox Valley’s seniors. Laughlin will be bringing some of her original songs, playing the guitar, bass, and adding percussion and harmony.

Lyle is originally from Burnaby, but spent 28 years in Whitehorse where he got involved in the vaudeville style show “Frantic Follies.” This led to a summer Days of ’98 tourist show and after four years led to two cross-Canada bus tours, and two entertainment tours for the military to Ellesmere Island and the Arctic. He also spent 13 years as co-producer/musician/entertainer/songwriter in the nine-member cast of Cabin Fever Cabaret, which performed during the Sourdough Rendezvous winter festival. Lyle joined the 5th Avenue Dance Band, touring northern B.C., the Yukon, and Alaska for 15 years and after moving to the Comox Valley, played venues on the Island with the band 5Play. He also shares his love of music, as part of the organization team for the highly successful Vancouver Island Music Workshop.

Taking over the reins

Notably, Lyle is also taking the opportunity to learn what goes on behind the scenes for these fundraising events as he prepares to take on the role of 1st Tuesday host and organizer in the new year. The monthly concert series, which is sponsored by the Mex Pub, has become a local tradition over the past nine years, pairing local musicians with local charities.

“Scott is very enthusiastic about music, well-connected with other musicians, and enjoys bringing people together. Bruce and I thought he’d be the perfect fit for bringing the 1st Tuesday Fundraisers into the new year,” said Wing. “We are very happy with the support we’ve received from the Mex Pub, local musicians, and the community over the years. The sponsorship from the Mex Pub provides honorariums for those who participate, which makes it possible for 100 per cent of the money raised at the door to go directly to local charities. We’ll look forward to attending these events ourselves, and continuing to enjoy the excellent calibre of music that’s available right here in the Comox Valley.”

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. so bring a friend to the Mex Pub on Oct. 3 and help build the telethon donation in support the Comox Valley Child Development Association.

For more information visit http://facebook.com/1stTuesdayFundraisers