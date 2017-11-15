The Campbell River Singers will be singing in the galleries at the Museum at Campbell River on Dec. 2.

Christmas is coming to the Museum at Campbell River

Everyone is invited on Dec. 2 to experience Christmases of the past in the permanent exhibits at the Campbell River Museum from 1-4 p.m.

Tour through the festively-decorated galleries while listening to Christmas carols being sung by the Campbell River Singers and from roving musician. There will be Christmas stories and crafts, a scavenger hunt, and the chance to write a letter to Santa.

From 1-2:30 p.m., the Museum’s extensive Lego collection will be out and kids of all ages will be invited to create Lego decorations for the Lego tree. At 2:30 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive and there will be Santa photos by donation until 3:30 p.m.

RE/MAX Check Realty will be on site serving tasty goodies to museum guests. Admission to Christmas at the Museum is by a minimum donation of $2.

While you are at the museum, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season by immersing yourself in the Festival of Trees. Each tree has been thoughtfully decorated in a different theme and prizes are being awarded for the trees that are the Most Unique, Most Traditional, Best of Festival, and People’s Choice. The Festival of Trees open on Dec. 1 and is open daily in December from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about these festive events call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca

Previous story
Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

Just Posted

New mural the latest in Campbell River’s ongoing beautification

Mayor hopes public will suggest ideas for many more future projects

SRD changes position on supporting Tlowitsis Reserve application

District says it now supports the application ‘in principal,’ and is committed to ‘ongoing dialogue’

Generators at Campbell River station go offline twice in two weeks

Impact on fish was minimal, BC Hydro says

BC Liberals must unleash new ideas: leadership hopeful Mike de Jong

Former finance minister meets with BC Liberal party members in Campbell River

Campbell River Storm dominate Peninsula Panthers on the weekend

The Peninsula Panthers had a Storm-y weekend. The south-Island cats faced the… Continue reading

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

Driver fined after iPhone, tablet tied to steering wheel

But instead of issue a ticket, Vancouver police officer educated driver on safety

Protesters pose as reporters to interrupt Trudeau’s speech

Anti-pipline protesters escorted by Vancouver police away from Trudeau media event

UPDATE: Vancouver Island driver killed when logging truck leaves road

TimberWest contractor dies near Caycuse, off the shores of Lake Cowichan

Site C dam benefits undersold, consultant says

Union group hires former Columbia Power CEO to study project

New housing for homeless in the Okanagan

Vernon’s Howard House expanding with 45-bed shelter plus a 53-unit supportive housing project announced

Loblaws closing 22 stores, launching home delivery ahead of ‘difficult year’

“We are excited about our future. But…we expect 2018 will be a difficult year,” said Galen G. Weston, Loblaw CEO.

Ban moves ahead in B.C. against same real estate agent for buyer and seller

New real estate consumer protection rules to take effect in March

Special honour for young heart transplant recipient

Sicamous family invited to take part in David Foster Foundation gala

Most Read