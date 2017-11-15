Christmas is coming to the Museum at Campbell River

The Campbell River Singers will be singing in the galleries at the Museum at Campbell River on Dec. 2.

Everyone is invited on Dec. 2 to experience Christmases of the past in the permanent exhibits at the Campbell River Museum from 1-4 p.m.

Tour through the festively-decorated galleries while listening to Christmas carols being sung by the Campbell River Singers and from roving musician. There will be Christmas stories and crafts, a scavenger hunt, and the chance to write a letter to Santa.

From 1-2:30 p.m., the Museum’s extensive Lego collection will be out and kids of all ages will be invited to create Lego decorations for the Lego tree. At 2:30 p.m., Santa Claus will arrive and there will be Santa photos by donation until 3:30 p.m.

RE/MAX Check Realty will be on site serving tasty goodies to museum guests. Admission to Christmas at the Museum is by a minimum donation of $2.

While you are at the museum, take a break from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season by immersing yourself in the Festival of Trees. Each tree has been thoughtfully decorated in a different theme and prizes are being awarded for the trees that are the Most Unique, Most Traditional, Best of Festival, and People’s Choice. The Festival of Trees open on Dec. 1 and is open daily in December from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about these festive events call the Museum at 250-287-3103 or go to www.crmuseum.ca