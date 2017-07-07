Check out Jazz and Blues Fest tonight in Spirit Square

People came in hordes to appreciate to soulful voice of Deb Rhymer and her band last night at the first performance of the Campbell River Mirror Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend.

The charge to attend the concert was by donation to the Special Olympics.

Tonight Coco Jafro will take to the stage. Donations will be collected for the Campbell River Syrian Refugee Support Committee.

Saturday night features The Harpdog Brown Travelin’ Blues Show with donations going to the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society.