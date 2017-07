Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Demia, 3, Selena, 2, and Katherine Agnew, 5, what for their balloon animal.

Vendors lined Shoppers Row today showing their art.

Though most artists were painters, some sculptures and jewellery makers and a few other mediums also filled the tents.

The atmosphere was light and happy despite the overcast day and the wind.

Street performers cawed like crows and walked around on stilts, clowns folded balloon animals and there was always a performance going on in Spirit Square.