Campbell River’s Painters Lodge hosts inaugural Winter Wonderland Art & Artisan Show

More than 70 artists converge at resort Nov. 24-26

More than 70 artists from throughout British Columbia will be at Painters Lodge in Campbell River next weekend, for Winter Wonderland Art & Artisan Exhibit. (photos supplied)

Experience the beauty of the iconic world famous Painters Lodge, decorated in a festive winter wonderland setting.

Painters Lodge now under new ownership of North Coast Hotel Resorts and as part of celebrating their new winter season and their commitment to support the arts is set to launch Winter Wonderland Art & Artisan Exhibit.

The show will feature more than 70 artists from Vancouver Island and throughout British Columbia, making it the largest art show ever displayed at Painters Lodge.

You will see award-winning fine art works from painters to sculptors, textiles artists, jewellery makers, photographers, doll makers and potters all beautifully displayed in a wintery wonderland setting.

Painters Lodge will have exhibits in the main lounge and lobby, the Granny Painters Room and in the Discovery Room; every room is set to create a spectacular experience that will leave you breathless.

Show times and schedule:

Friday, Nov. 24 – Show opens noon.

Meet and greet night with the artists. Wine and cheese, to the sound of jazz. 7-9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 – 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Art, Master Artisan and Craft Show.

Painters Lodge will have both the Tyee pub and restaurant open for dining.

Plus special art activities for children from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday Nov. 26 – The Art Show continues, plus we will be hosting a special Breakfast with Santa, 10-11:30 a.m.

Cookie decorating and face painting for the kids. 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

FMI, go to painterslodge.com