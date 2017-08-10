Campbell River’s local talent play Spirit Square

Aliana Kennedy, 4, dances in Spirit Square for the River Concert Series’ Variety Night on Thursday night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The River Concert series continued in Spirit Square this evening with Variety Night.

Local bands played short sets to a packed crowd.

First to take the stage was Heartland, featuring Valerie Thompson on lead vocals, Gerry Daigle on the dobro, and Carl Donaher on guitar. Missing from the set were Randy Russell on bass and Junior Cormier on drums.

Next up was The Mixed Notes followed by David Bowles, who read The Raven by Edgar Allan Poe.

The Vogue Villians finished off the night featuring Lucas Antoni, Andrew Baskin and Patrick Herman.

Heartland played Spirit Square at River City Concert Series’ Variety Show on Thursday night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

Valerie Thompson, lead singer of Heartland, entranced the crowd in Spirit Square on Thursday night. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror.