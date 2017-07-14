Campbell River Live Streets kicks off with David Gogo, local eats, brews and Tidemark twinkly lights

The Tidemark Theatre and the City of Campbell of Campbell River are partnering to present a CR Live Streets Kick Off celebration on July 26.

Enjoy an evening of music, food and locally brewed beer and wine under the twinkly lights in the Tidemark Courtyard.

Award winning blues guitarist, David Gogo will headline the event with his unique, groove-fueled blend of blues and rock. With over thirty years of performing and hundreds of tour miles under his belt, Gogo’s dynamic style and mesmerizing skill as a guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and entertainer keep him center stage wherever he plays. Gogo has shared the stage over the years with Johnny Winter, B.B. King, Otis Rush and Bo Diddley as well as opened for George Thorogood, ZZ Top, The Tragically Hip Jimmy Vaughan and many more. He has earned numerous Canadian blues accolades, including five JUNO nominations, A Western Canadian Music Award and multiple Maple Blues Awards. Sharp in action, dress and wit, Gogo leaves his audience entertained with dazzling riffs, edgy vocal and original tunes.

Beach Fire Brewing and Nosh House will be serving pints of Campbell River’s own craft beer and SouthEnd Farm Winery will be serving their handcrafted wines from Quadra Island. Local tapas eats will complete the evening as you enjoy the magic of a summer evening under the Tidemark light canopy in downtown Campbell River.

Join the CR Live Streets celebration in the Tidemark courtyard on July 26 from 7-9 p.m. Food and drink tickets can be purchased with cash at the event and admission is free. This is a 19+ event. For more information on this and all the upcoming CR Live Street events, visit the city’s website at www.campbellriver.ca/crlivestreets