Building future engineers?

Kessa (4) and Trevin (7) McPherson work on their popsicle sculptures at Super Saturday at the Campbell River Art Gallery. The free, drop in bi-weekly art event is presented by the Rotary Club and runs from 1-3 p.m. every other weekend. Find out more at crartgallery.ca or follow them on Facebook for upcoming events. Photo: Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Every second Saturday is Super at the Campbell River Art Gallery.

Thanks to the support of the Rotary Club of Campbell River, every other weekend, families can head to the gallery from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday and work on a new art or craft project. Admission is by donation and all supplies are provided.