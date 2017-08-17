Black Creek artist to show new works of art

Black Creek artist Brian Scott will be exhibiting his new Vancouver paintings at the Filberg Lodge.

Scott has discovered a wealth of new imagery at his new south Granville studio gallery on the Lower Mainland.

The artist could not have operated two galleries if it hadn’t been for the Harbour Air service – a 45 minute flight from Comox harbour to downtown Vancouver and a 10 minute cab to his new location.

His favourite work is the fireworks in English Bay from Granville Bridge including Burrard Bridge and the distant sunset over Vancouver Island in the deep space.

He also painted the final approach of the harbour air float plane over Burrard Inlet including downtown Vancouver and Mount Baker in the deep space.

He will also be showing some of his favourite Comox Valley paintings – a view from the Black Fin Pub and the view of the back of the Comox Glacier from a Cormorant Helicopter.

Scott’s show is at the Filberg Lodge in Comox on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. util 5 p.m.

Ten per cent of every sale Scott makes will go to the North Island College Foundation.