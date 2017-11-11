Artisan Market at Campbell River Art Gallery opens Saturday, Nov. 18

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Art Gallery are hard at work transforming the Gallery into a glittering Artisan Market, which will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24.

Stop by on opening day, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to enjoy a delicious treat and to see the wide array of work created by regional artisans and artists.

The market, sponsored by Chan Nowosad Boates, Professional Chartered Accountants, features nearly 100 artisans. By supporting the market, shoppers can purchase quality handcrafts, support local artisans and support the Campbell River Art Gallery this holiday shopping season. Shoppers will be able to choose from a huge selection including fine jewellery, handmade soaps, beautiful woodwork, stunning pottery, delicate glass and much more!

The market will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 18 until Dec. 23 and will also be open on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those last-minute shoppers.

Gallery staff and volunteers look forward to celebrating the season with you at the Artisan Market.

Previous story
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

Just Posted

Campbell Riverite addresses injustice and unfairness through film

Damien Gillis’ family has a long history of working in the resource… Continue reading

Police continuing with efforts to find missing Campbell River teen Jordan Holling

Campbell River RCMP have a dedicated team of three officers investigating the… Continue reading

Campbell River substation stabilized; Focus turns to electrical, protection and control works

BC Hydro’s Campbell River Substation Upgrade Project is closing in on a… Continue reading

Free ferry fare for first responders attending Abbotsford officer’s funeral

BC Ferries adding additional sailings day of ceremony

Discovery Harbour Marina looking for family of owner of derelict vessel in Campbell River

The team at Discovery Harbour Marina is looking for family members of… Continue reading

VIDEO: Nanaimo woman surprised by deer’s fence-jumping fail

Natasha Mickey posted deer-bailing incident to Facebook

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Public rallies around B.C. woman after life-altering brain aneurysm

A GoFundMe page has been set up after a Langley mom was hospitalized

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Most Read