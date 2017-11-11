Artisan Market at Campbell River Art Gallery opens Saturday, Nov. 18

Volunteers and staff at the Campbell River Art Gallery are hard at work transforming the Gallery into a glittering Artisan Market, which will run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 24.

Stop by on opening day, Saturday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. to enjoy a delicious treat and to see the wide array of work created by regional artisans and artists.

The market, sponsored by Chan Nowosad Boates, Professional Chartered Accountants, features nearly 100 artisans. By supporting the market, shoppers can purchase quality handcrafts, support local artisans and support the Campbell River Art Gallery this holiday shopping season. Shoppers will be able to choose from a huge selection including fine jewellery, handmade soaps, beautiful woodwork, stunning pottery, delicate glass and much more!

The market will be open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 18 until Dec. 23 and will also be open on Sunday, Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for those last-minute shoppers.

Gallery staff and volunteers look forward to celebrating the season with you at the Artisan Market.