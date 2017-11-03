Alan Jossul brings his ‘playful and descriptive’ guitar style to Sayward

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society presents guitarist Alan Jossul in Concert at the Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd.. Sayward on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Born and Raised in the Comox Valley, Jossul has been teaching and playing guitar most of his life. His influences include such guitar legends as Leo Kottke and Don Ross.

After years of forming his technique, Jossul attended Malaspina University to study jazz. Educated in a diverse range of styles he continues to promote the art of live performance.

Whether teaching or performing at such venues as Island Music Fest, the Sunshine Music Festival or having his work featured on CBC, Jossul continues to delight his audiences with his impressive finger picking style – achieving a sound that is both playful and descriptive.

On the second Sunday of every month, the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society features a guest artist at the Heritage Hall.

On Nov. 12 the concert begins at 7 p.m. and is preceded by an open mic from 6- 6:45. Doors open at 5:30. This a family friendly event and everyone is welcome. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information about this concert or others in our series, call 250 282-0134.