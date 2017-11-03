The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society presents guitarist Alan Jossul in Concert at the Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd.. Sayward on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

Alan Jossul brings his ‘playful and descriptive’ guitar style to Sayward

The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society presents guitarist Alan Jossul in Concert at the Sayward Heritage Hall, 1257 Sayward Rd.. Sayward on Nov. 12.

Born and Raised in the Comox Valley, Jossul has been teaching and playing guitar most of his life. His influences include such guitar legends as Leo Kottke and Don Ross.

After years of forming his technique, Jossul attended Malaspina University to study jazz. Educated in a diverse range of styles he continues to promote the art of live performance.

Whether teaching or performing at such venues as Island Music Fest, the Sunshine Music Festival or having his work featured on CBC, Jossul continues to delight his audiences with his impressive finger picking style – achieving a sound that is both playful and descriptive.

On the second Sunday of every month, the Sayward Valley Folk Music Society features a guest artist at the Heritage Hall.

On Nov. 12 the concert begins at 7 p.m. and is preceded by an open mic from 6- 6:45. Doors open at 5:30. This a family friendly event and everyone is welcome. Admission is $5. Children 12 and under are free.

For more information about this concert or others in our series, call 250 282-0134.

Previous story
Campbell River troupe gets ambitious with classic Canadian musical of clichés

Just Posted

Campbell River Search and Rescue’s North Island logging road mapbooks are out

The maze of logging roads traversing northern and central Vancouver Island are… Continue reading

Ten organizations come together to clean-up the shoreline and protect the environment

Over 600 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Frederick Arm,… Continue reading

Vancouver Island receives first snowfall, not expected to last

Several centimetres of wet snow has fallen over much of the island in the past 24 hours.

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Mirror Morning – End of Week Edition

Welcome to the end of week edition of Mirror Morning Ick! What… Continue reading

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Human remains found in Maple Bay

Foul play not suspected

Most Read

  • Alan Jossul brings his ‘playful and descriptive’ guitar style to Sayward

    The Sayward Valley Folk Music Society presents guitarist Alan Jossul in Concert…