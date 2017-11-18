AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young has died at the age 64.

Young, the guitarist and co-founder of the Australian hard rock band, had been suffering from dementia for several years, according to a statement by the band Saturday.

He died with his family by his bedside.

“Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many,” the statement read.

“From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.”

Young is survived by his wife O’Linda, two children, three grandchildren, as well as his sister and brother Angus – who co-founded the band.

Young retired from the band in 2014, reportedly due to health issues.

Young’s death follows the passing of Angus and Malcolm’s brother George Young in October. He was the band’s producer.

Malcolm “leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever,” the band said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campbell River’s Painters Lodge hosts inaugural Winter Wonderland Art & Artisan Show

Just Posted

Campbell River drama teacher recognized for ‘banner year’

Last year was a banner year for Christine Knight and the Carihi… Continue reading

Concerns raised over fencing between proposed Maryland subdivision and nature trust

Greenways wants a covenant included that would restrict gates from properties that back on nature

Police presence at apartment building

Campbell River RCMP have been investigating an incident at a Dogwood Streeet… Continue reading

Campbell River family with no place to go awaits eviction

Leonard Lepensee, his wife, and their six children returned home to Campbell… Continue reading

Grassroots Kind Hearts guest list: Cassandra Little

Grassroots Kind Hearts is a society lead by Krisandra Rufus. They serve… Continue reading

100,000 bulbs shine bright for Lights of Hope

St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver launched its annual campaign to raise funds for equipment, research

AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’

‘I will now live in consistent fear’: Allan Schoenborn granted escorted leaves

The Merritt man was deemed not criminally responsible in the killing of his three children in 2008

Hammy the deer dodges conservation officers in Prince Rupert

The famous Prince Rupert hammock deer maintains his purple threads

‘No shirt, no service, no Canada’

Shirtless Tacoma man arrested after Canadian border officials say they found meth in rental vehicle

Nasty note on B.C. windshield sparks online outrage

Vernon’s Bailey McDonald is using a painful experience to start conversation about invisible illness

Port Alberni resident robbed with weapon, thieves steal thousands

Most of the stolen currency is in Canadian $100 bills. The police investigation is ongoing.

Single vehicle crash on Old Island Highway sends driver to hospital

A single-vehicle crash just north of Courtenay early Friday morning sent one… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Painters Lodge hosts inaugural Winter Wonderland Art & Artisan Show

More than 70 artists converge at resort Nov. 24-26

Most Read

  • AC/DC’s Malcolm Young dies at 64

    ‘Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many.’