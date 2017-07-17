A weekend of ecletic music and sunshine at Vancouver Island Musicfest

Thousands attended Musicfest in Courtenay this weekend.

Early Saturday afternoon it was announced that the event was sold out.

Audiences had six stages to choose from, some were big performances and other more intimate interview or workshop type sessions.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Ed Robertson, lead singer of the Barenaked Ladies.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror The Barenaked Ladies played at Vancouver Island Musicfest on Sunday evening, playing a mix of their hits as well as a Canadian music medley grand finale.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Tyler Stewart, drummer for the Barenaked Ladies.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Kevin Hearn, keyboard player for the Barenaked Ladies.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Jim Creeggan, bass player for the Barenaked Ladies.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Rita Coolidge played the main stage at Vancouver Island Musicfest on Saturday afternoon. She also participated in a discussion with Holger Petersen about her life in music at The Cross Roads stage as well as the gospel/spiritual set on Sunday morning.

Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror Emilyn Stam and Filippo Gambetta ran the Bellows and Buttons Workshop at the Crossroads Stage on Saturday afternoon.