Unique exhibit opens at Campbell River Art Gallery

Everyone is welcome at the Campbell River Art Gallery Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. for the opening of an exciting new exhibition by renowned artist Samuel Roy-Bois.

Roy-Bois’s exhibition, Steam Donkey, will be unlike anything seen at the Gallery before. Roy-Bois will use found and constructed objects to create a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition. Steam Donkey, sponsored by Broadstreet Properties Ltd, questions the value of material goods in relation to their orientation in space. Roy-Bois was born in Quebec City in 1973 and is currently based in Vancouver. He builds environments that evoke complex notions of presence, absence, denial and longing.

His art provokes questions about divisions between institutional, artistic and exhibition spaces.

Roy-Bois is an assistant professor in the Department of Creative Studies at UBC Okanagan.

Roy-Bois has been invited to create Steam Donkey at the Campbell River Art Gallery thanks to funding from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The public is also invited to a special artist talk Saturday, Oct. 22 to learn more about the exhibition. Steam Donkey will be at the Gallery until Oct. 27.