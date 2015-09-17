The best of Toronto International Film Festival (without having to go)

Campbell Riverites don’t have to travel to Toronto to enjoy the best of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The Toronto International Film Festival comes to them as the Campbell River Festival of Films which launches its 2016 fall season this month. In partnership with the Tidemark Theatre and the Toronto International Film Circuit, the Film Festival will present its unique program of films and shorts on the following Tuesdays - Sept. 20, Oct. 4, Oct. 18, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15. All films start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

The 2015 season’s passes are on sale now at the Tidemark Theatre ticket office and on-line at tidemarktheatre.com. The passes will sell for $50 plus applicable fees and entitle the holder to five wonderful films plus a series of shorts and draws at each screening. Individual tickets may be purchased at the door for $12 each.

This partnership with the Tidemark Theatre enables many people in the community to enjoy the unique films and also appreciate the wonderful ambiance of the theatre. With the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and movies starting at 7 p.m., patrons have time to gather in the lobby before the movie to enjoy a glass of wine and visit with friends and other moviegoers.

The Festival’s successful partnership the Toronto International Film Festival film circuit allows the Campbell River group to book films and shorts directly from Toronto that would not normally make their way to Campbell River movie theatres.

All proceeds go directly back to the community in the form of bursaries and camera equipment given to local students and schools. In previous years, the festival has put on bonus screenings that have helped to raise thousands of dollars to support various worthwhile programs in Campbell River.

This fall season begins with Captain Fantastic on Sept. 20 followed by Dark Horse on Oct. 4. Sing Street will be featured on Oct. 18 with Closet Monster playing on Nov. 1. The season finale will be The Dressmaker on Nov. 15.

Captain Fantastic stars Viggo Mortensen as a devoted father who dedicates his life to transforming his six young children into extraordinary adults, deep in the forests of the Pacific Northwest, isolated from society.

But when a tragedy strikes the family, they are forced to leave this self-created paradise and begin a journey into the outside world that challenges his idea of what it means to be a parent and brings into question everything he’s taught them.

So, head down early to The Tidemark Theatre Box Office or log in online to purchase your seasons passes before they sell out! For further information, please contact the Tidemark Theatre at tidemarktheatre.com or CRFF at camrivff@gmail.com