Coachman serves up live jazz with local combo

Forbidden Jazz headlines the Royal Coachman Pub on Sunday afternoon. Featuring Jake Masri on trumpet, flugelhorn and vocals, Michael Eddy on keyboard, Grahame Edwards on bass, and Tom Tinsley on vibes/drums, these seasoned musicians attract audiences of all ages by showcasing a wide variety of timeless jazz standards plus originals.

Representing more than four decades of experience, their unique blend of voice, brass and strings will weave their collective magic through three sets of entertaining music.

Keyboard master Eddy has performed with a multitude of groups and was musical director for Keyano College Theatre in Fort McMurray for 10 years. Eddy is also the recipient of the Alberta Band Director of the Year and the Alberta Excellence in Teaching Awards.

On the bass, talented multi-instrumentalist Edwards holds a Diploma in Fine Arts from the University of Calgary. Aside from both acoustic and electric bass, Edwards also plays percussion and trumpet. He has appeared with countless local ensembles and productions. His first musical love, however, lies with improvised music and he enjoys playing and composing his own jazz tunes. In addition to performing, Edwards has taught both privately and in the Campbell River School District.

Joining the trio on drums and vibes is special guest Tinsley. Don’t remind him he has played percussion for almost half a century, because deep inside he still feels like a teenager. From humble beginnings, beating on pots and pans in his mother’s kitchen, he eventually studied with four of Vancouver’s most successful drummers. In addition to teaching drums at various points in his life, Tinsley has appeared in a variety of groups performing genres of music such as jazz, rock, latin, pop, big band, musical theatre (with Disney), symphonic (with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra), choral, and modern dance. Aside from drums, his passion remains the vibraphone (played with four mallets).

No stranger to the local music scene, Masri draws his inspiration from classical repertoire to musical theatre to Afro-Cuban/New Orleans, latin, and bebop styles. As a performance major at VCC, UVIC, and UBC, Masri studied trumpet with Boyd Hood, Gerald Gerbrecht, and trombonist Dave Robbins.

Come to the Coachman for a casual, entertaining afternoon of jazz. Music begins at 1 p.m. and admission is by donation.

As usual, the licensed kitchen will offer a lunch menu of chef inspired cuisine along with a wide selection of beverages.

For more information, contact the Royal Coachman Pub at 250-286-0231 or www.royalcoachmaninn.ca, or simply drop by 84 Dogwood Street in uptown Campbell River.