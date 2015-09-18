Community Band returns for another season

Strike up the band. Another season for the Campbell River Community Band is starting this month, and the band has an exciting program up its sleeve for the November concert.

The Community Band is enjoying its 20th season since its conception in January, 1996 under the direction of Céline Oullette.

The band is now under the direction of Kolya Kowalchuk, and Oullette enjoys performing with the band in the French Horn section.

The band performs twice a year in November and May, and plays a wide variety of concert band music from classics and contemporary, to movie highlights and popular selections.

The Community Band is always looking for new members to flesh out the sound, particularly brass, and percussionists.

If you played an instrument, or currently play an instrument, this is your chance to get back playing with purpose and create music with great people. Rehearsals are every Wednesday in the Carihi Secondary School band room from 7:30 to 9 p.m. It is $40 to register with the band.

This registration fee goes toward new music and rehearsal space rentals.

If you’d like to give it a try, you are welcome to attend our first rehearsal on Sept. 14 and see how it goes. Any questions can be directed to the Campbell River Community Band Facebook page.