Swing ‘yer partner

The Ripple Rockets Square Dance Club is hosting two free introductory sessions at the Eagles Hall this month.

B.C. has declared that Sept. 11 to 17 shall be known as “Square and Round Dance Awareness week because of its popularity across the province.

Most clubs in the province will be offering two free introductory square dance classes to commemorate the week and Campbell River’s is no exception.

The Ripple Rockets Square Dance Club is offering a free class on Monday, Sept. 12 and on Sept. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Eagles Hall (1999 14th Ave.).

The benefits of square dancing are huge; square dancers get a mental and physical work out while making new friends and having fun. It is also a low-impact exercise that improves muscle tone, bone density, balance, coordination, memory skills and it reduces stress. Exercise doesn’t feel like exercise when it it’s done on the dance floor.

The music for square dancing has changed over the years. Modern square dancing is set to music ranging from pop to Broadway musical to contemporary country music, even rock. The attire has changed as well.

It’s all casual wear at beginner lessons. After that it’s up to you. Square dancing is a very social activity.

Singles and couples are welcome. The dancing itself is a mixer. It is a great way to make new friends in a healthy social environment. Contact Joan Sell at 250-287-3959 for more information.