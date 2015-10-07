Museum to fire up historic steam donkey

The Museum at Campbell River will be firing up its old steam donkey once again on Labour Day. This year marks the steam donkey’s 100th birthday.

It’s not every day a dear friend turns 100.

But this year – on Labour Day – the Museum at Campbell River will be marking the 100th anniversary of the manufacturing date of its Empire steam donkey.

Introduced in the late 1800s, Steam Donkeys were versatile machines used for yarding, hauling and loading logs.

Mounted on log sleds, they could be towed from one location to another on floats. The Empire steam donkey at the Museum at Campbell River was manufactured in Vancouver in 1916.

It is equipped with a 10x12 engine with separate pinions operating the haulback and main drums.

It was originally purchased by P.B. Anderson for his logging camp at Knox Bay.

It was brought to the Museum site in 1994 and after hundreds of volunteer hours were put into restoring it, it is now a fully functioning part of the Museum’s outdoor exhibits.

The donkey will be brought up to steam for the occasion. Coffee and cake will be served at 12:30 p.m.

There will be shake splitting demonstrations, logger poetry, stories, photo opportunities, and crow theatre will be there.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5 and everyone is encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy on site. This is a free event.

For more information on this event visit, crmuseum.ca or call the Museum at 250-287-3103.