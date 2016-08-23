Get ready to dance, The Paperboys are playing Spirit Square Aug. 25

The Paperboys are playing Spirit Square on Thursday night from 7 to 9 p.m. in a free, family friendly event. The high energy eclectic folk band promises to be a great show.

The Paperboys are coming to Spirit Square Thursday night and their eclectic, folksy, difficult to properly pinpoint sound will have the crowd dancing.

The Vancouver based five piece band claims to be the only multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, multi-generational, multi-lingual, multi-instrumental, genre bending, co-ed band you will hear today.

They describe themselves as Mexican Son Jarocho mixed in with Irish Jigs and Reels and a good dose of Country and Bluegrass.

They are however influence by all sorts of music including Ska, Soca and African Highlife as well as Funk and Jazz. They play with both acoustic and electric guitars.

They won a Juno in 1998 for Best Roots and Traditional Album, for their album Molinos. The Road To Ellenside is their most recent album was released in 2006. According to the bands Facebook bio it was recorded in rural England.

The video for the single ‘Fall Down With You’ from the album was on Much More Musics Top Ten for 10 weeks.

Tom Landa, the lead singer, is the remaining founding member of the band that was formed in 1991.

In 2001 the band covered Bob Dylan’s ‘All Along the Watch Tower’ in a 60th birthday tribute album in honour of the music legend.

The band is known for their high energy and enthusiasm on stage.

After their performance in Campbell River, as part of The River Concert Series they will be play The Butchart Gardens before heading down to Washington and Kansas, stopping in Alberta and then performing in Seattle at the end of November.

The band will be playing from 7 to 9 p.m. and the audience is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. The event is family friendly and free for all.