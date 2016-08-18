Now it’s a waiting game for Extreme Huntress

Chantelle Bartsch participated in the Extreme Huntress competition in Texas at the beginning of July.

Chantelle Bartsch travelled to 777 Ranch in Texas to compete in the Extreme Huntress competition at the beginning of July.

It was an intense week of high stress situations and little sleep, but now she is back in Campbell River and ready to keep going.

“Since the Extreme Huntress has happened it has opened up a whole new world; it has opened up new possibilities for me,” she said.

“I’m having a lot of offers in the hunting industry and in the outdoor survival industry to be an instructor, to be a consultant, so that’s actually really nice.”

At the moment, the episodes are airing online once a week until January when Bartsch will travel to Dallas and learn who won the competition.

That’s right, Bartsch doesn’t know who won, and she will have to wait until January to find out.

A part of her overall score is public voting and the polls remain open until the day before the announcement of the winner.

The public input is worth 20 per cent of each competitor’s overall score.

Despite the cameras following her every move, Bartsch said they didn’t bother her. She was focused on enjoying her surroundings, learning from the experts and pushing herself to be her best.

“It wasn’t that I was trying to compete against five other women and beat them, it was that I was trying to be my absolute best, and I feel I did that,” she said.

Now that she is back, Bartsch is going to share what she learned with her network in Campbell River, and, if she doesn’t win, she is going to apply to go back to 777 Ranch and compete again next year.

“It’s not just about hunting, this is a hunting and skills competition, but this is real life,” she said. “It is about setting yourself up for success, putting in the effort, believing in yourself and making it happen.”

To watch the episodes or to vote, go to www.extremehuntress.com/main/