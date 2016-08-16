Jazz up your Sunday

Jeff Drummond is a guitarist, composer, producer and engineer and will be performing Sunday at the Royal Coachman’s Sunday Jazz.

Jeff Drummond is a guitarist, composer, producer and engineer and will be performing Sunday at the Royal Coachman’s Sunday Jazz.

Over the past two decades, he has explored many musical genres, toured North America and The United Kingdom as bandleader and freelance guitarist for numerous artists and bands. Drummond has appeared on high profile national television/radio programs and garnered countless recording credits for various streams of media including radio, cd, tv and film. On stage or in the studio, he has worked with countless highly acclaimed artists in many different roles. As bandleader, guitarist and primary composer for the groove based jazz trio Sinistrio.