Learn to paint at the feet of a master

Artist Brian Scott will be teaching painting classes at his Black Creek studio.

Classes in acrylics will be held from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. He will begin following basic foundation course originally designed by the Baushaus in Germany in the 1930s and in the U.S. in the 1940’s and 50’s. The artist is a firm believing in drawing as basis of picture making and each class will be begin with simple drawing exercise for the beginner. Students will do color exercises from the brilliant Swiss artist Johannes Ittens and then move on to Design and Form.

The artist is able to put complex ideas into simple form that everyone can understand and enjoy. The emphasis of his art school will be to enjoy the creative process at all levels. The artist taught for 20 years at North Island college and 14 years outreach with Emily Carr College. He holds a B.ED and M.Ed in Art education and Honours from Emily Carr College and has been painting for 41 years. His TV show “Too Much Blue” will premier on Shaw Cable in September.

The emphasis of his art school will be painting the wonderful scenery of Vancouver island which he has sold all over the world. He will discuss his many painting techniques as well as marketing strategies.

Ten per cent of all revenues from his art school will go to North Island College Foundations and students in the art program at NIC. For more info 250-337-1941 or brianscottfinearts@shaw.ca