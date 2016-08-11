Film festival returns with award-winners

A scene from Eva Hesse, one of several documentaries that will be shown as part of the second annual Reel Art Film Festival.

The Campbell River Art Gallery is launching the 2nd Annual Reel Art Film Festival, presenting six feature length documentaries and four short films.

The festival, presented by the Campbell River Art Gallery and sponsored by the Tidemark Theatre, brings together a collection of award-winning documentary films that address a range of topics including music, poetry, First Nations history, LGBTQ issues, and youth in the arts.

The event is a feast of brilliantly told stories and stunning visuals that highlight contemporary art and culture. In addition to the film program, several filmmakers and individuals featured in the documentaries will offer a personal glimpse at these films through post-screening Q+A sessions. Save the date and find the Reel Art Film Festival on Facebook.

Buy a Reel Art Film Festival pass for $50, a day pass for $30, or an individual ticket for $12, plus fees and GST. If you’re a student or on a low income, festival passes are $25, day passes are $15 and individual tickets are $6 (plus fees and GST).Tickets are on sale now at the Tidemark Theatre website and box office and the Campbell River Art Gallery.

Film schedule

Saturday: 12:30p.m. - Louder Than A Bomb, directed by Jon Siskel + Greg Jacobs;

3:30 p.m. - How A People Live, directed by Lisa Jackson, preceded by two short films, Suckerfish and Savage directed by Lisa Jackson;

6:30-7:30 p.m. - opening night reception in the Tidemark Theatre lobby;

7:30 p.m. - Landfill Harmonic, directed by Brad Allgood + Graham Townsley

Sunday: 1 p.m. - Shoulder the Lion, directed by Erinnisse Heuer + Patryk Rebisz;

3:30 p.m. - Eva Hesse, directed by Marcie Begleiter;

7 p.m. - Bearded Ladies: The Photography of Rosamond Norbury, directed by Sharon McGowanPreceded by two short films, Queer Habits, directed by Drew Denny, and Regalia: Pride in Two Spirits, directed by Love Intersections.

For more information visit reelartfilmfestivalcrag.wordpress.com or call 250.287.2261.