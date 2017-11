Over 120 vendors are set up around town this weekend to give your holiday shopping a boost

Local artist Jill Paris Rody (right) shows off some of her work to Caroline Tidmash and Peggy Hawkins at stop No. 19 on this year’s Christmas Gift Tour: Sybil Andrews Cottage in Willow Point. The event is running all weekend long at 29 locations around town. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

The 18th annual Campbell River Gift Tour is underway this weekend.

Shoppers can browse locally-made gifts and more at alomst 30 locations from over 120 vendors, artists and craftspeople. The map of the locations is here (.pdf turn to PAGE 4).

The event runs all weekend long – until 5 p.m. today and again from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow.